Tenacity is an easy-to-use, cross-platform multi-track audio editor/recorder for Windows, macOS, Linux and other operating systems and is developed by a group of volunteers as open-source software.

Features

Recording

from audio devices (real or virtual) Export & Import

a wide range of audio formats (extendible with FFmpeg) High Quality

including up to 32-bit float audio support Plug-Ins

providing support for VST, LV2, and AU plugins Scripting

in the built-in scripting language Nyquist, or in Python, Perl and other languages with named pipes Editing

arbitrary sampling and multi-track timeline Accessibility

including editing via keyboard, screen reader support and narration support Tools

useful in the analysis of signals, including audio

Getting started

Pre-packaged builds will be available through the releases page on the repository once the initial process of transitioning the project is completed enough for the first release version. Tenacity might also be packaged for your software distribution.

Alternatively, you can build Tenacity from source.

Getting help

Our IRC channel, #tenacity on Libera Chat, is our most active communication channel, where you're welcome to ask questions and receive help in real time.

If your question is too long to explain in the IRC channel, or if no one is online to help you, you can send an email to our mailing list.

Development

The upstream development repository may be found on sr.ht and on GitHub.

To contribute to Tenacity, please read the contributing guidelines.

/\_/\ ________(' - ') _____( ) / (______________) ' | | | | | | | | hello '"' '"'

Website © Tenacity community, MIT et al.