Tenacity is an easy-to-use, cross-platform multi-track audio editor/recorder for Windows, macOS, Linux and other operating systems and is developed by a group of volunteers as open-source software.

Features

Recording
from audio devices (real or virtual)

Export & Import
a wide range of audio formats (extendible with FFmpeg)

High Quality
including up to 32-bit float audio support

Plug-Ins
providing support for VST, LV2, and AU plugins

Scripting
in the built-in scripting language Nyquist, or in Python, Perl and other languages with named pipes

Editing
arbitrary sampling and multi-track timeline

Accessibility
including editing via keyboard, screen reader support and narration support

Tools
useful in the analysis of signals, including audio

Getting started

Pre-packaged builds will be available through the releases page on the repository once the initial process of transitioning the project is completed enough for the first release version. Tenacity might also be packaged for your software distribution.

Alternatively, you can build Tenacity from source.

Download for Windows, Mac, Linux, and BSD Documentation

Getting help

Our IRC channel, #tenacity on Libera Chat, is our most active communication channel, where you're welcome to ask questions and receive help in real time.

Webchat IRC Matrix

If your question is too long to explain in the IRC channel, or if no one is online to help you, you can send an email to our mailing list.

Mailing lists

Development

The upstream development repository may be found on sr.ht and on GitHub.
To contribute to Tenacity, please read the contributing guidelines.

SourceHut GitHub 
                         /\_/\
                ________(' - ')
          _____(              )
         /     (______________)
         '     | |          | |
               | |          | |  hello
               '"'          '"'